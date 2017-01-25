Textron Aviation deliveries, revenue slip in final quarter of 2016

Textron Aviation will lower production of nearly all its Citation business jets in 2017 following a tough fourth quarter 2016.
The Wichita-based manufacturer of Beechcraft and Cessna airplanes saw fewer deliveries of Citation jets and Beechcraft turboprops in the final quarter of last year.
The company delivered 58 new Citation jets and 28 King Air turboprops in the fourth quarter of 2016. That compared with deliveries of 60 jets and 33 King Airs in the fourth quarter of 2015.
As a result, profit was $135 million compared with $138 million in the same quarter a year ago, and revenue was down $52 million to $1.43 billion.
On a conference call Wednesday morning with analysts, Textron Inc. CEO Scott Donnelly said 2016 was a challenging year with weaker than expected results for Textron Aviation.
He said because nearly all Citation deliveries were lower, the company has lowered its production rate this year on all but the Latitude, which outperformed other Citations on deliveries in the fourth quarter.
Donnelly did not quantify how much it would lower production rates on remaining Citations, which include seven models: Mustang, M2, CJ3+, CJ4, XLS+, Sovereign and X+.
He said on the call that Textron Aviation walked away from several Citation sales in the fourth quarter because potential buyers wanted lower prices than the company was willing to go on new jets.
“We saw a lot of price pressure,” Donnelly said. “We traded out some volume because … we’re not willing to go to the price levels people want us to go.”
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
