Figeac Aero announces ‘historic’ supply deal with Spirit

Figeac Aero North America said Tuesday that it has signed a new contract with Spirit AeroSystems to provide parts and sub-assemblies on several Airbus and Boeing aircraft.
Figeac said in a news release that it will provide to Spirit small, medium and large-sized aluminum and titanium mechanical components as well as sub-assemblies that will be used on the Airbus A350 XWB and Boeing 737, 747-8, 767 and 777 airplanes.
France-based Figeac, which acquired the Sonaca NMF Wichita facility in May 2014, attributed its decision to come to Wichita as a factor in winning the new work for Spirit, which Figeac characterized in the release as a “historic deal.”
“This new deal endorses our deployment strategy in North America, which accounts for over 60% of the Aerospace & Defense market,” Figeac CEO Jean-Claude Maillard said in the release.
Since acquiring the Wichita facility at 9313 E. 39th St. North, the company has undertaken a $20 million expansion there.
