Spirit explores outsourcing as many as 85 jobs

Spirit AeroSystems confirmed Thursday that it is exploring the outsourcing of a portion of its supply chain management, which could affect up to 85 workers.
The Wichita-based supplier to Airbus and Boeing said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it has issued a request for information over outsourcing purchase order processing.
“Spirit is operating in an extremely competitive global marketplace, and we are always looking for ways to improve efficiencies and provide value to our customers,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.
