SPEEA: At least 107 take Spirit’s early retirement offer

The union representing engineers and technical and professional workers at Spirit AeroSystems said about 107 represented employees have agreed to retire early from the Wichita-based supplier to Airbus and Boeing.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace said in its Jan. 13 newsletter distributed in Wichita this week that the retirements stem from a voluntary retirement program Spirit announced in late November.
The early retirement was limited to employees in certain jobs who had been with Spirit on its first day of business following the sale of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes Wichita Division in 2005 and would turn 55 before Feb. 3, 2017. Eligible employees would receive a lump sum payment of up to $70,000. For those who left the company by Jan. 3, they received an additional $10,000 lump sum.
B.J. Moore, SPEEA’s Midwest director, said Wednesday that the number of eligible employees represented by SPEEA may have climbed higher than 107.
Monday was the last day for eligible employees to apply for voluntary retirement, and Moore said he hasn’t received from Spirit a final tally of SPEEA-represented workers who have taken the offer.
Moore said he doesn’t think the retirement program reflects any downturn in business at Spirit.
“I just see it as another way of cutting costs (which) the company is always looking for,” Moore said.
SPEEA represents about 2,700 workers at Spirit.
