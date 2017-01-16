Pilatus’ new business jet to make its Kansas debut

0:51 Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita Pause

1:01 Global 7000 makes first flight

0:45 B-29 Doc lands at Eisenhower Airport for the first time

1:00 B-29 "Doc" takes to the air for the first time in 60 years

3:56 Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016