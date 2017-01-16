Pilatus’ new business jet to make its Kansas debut

Pilatus’ first business jet will make its Kansas debut later this year.
Olathe-based KCAC Aviation will take delivery of the first PC-24 business jet in the fourth quarter of 2017, said Angelo Fiataruolo, principal and general manager of KCAC, a dealer for the Swiss planemaker.
Fiataruolo said the under-$10 million jet is one of five that KCAC will initially receive over the next three years, until Pilatus has completed its production ramp-up of the PC-24 by 2020.
“Pretty much every dealer gets five airplanes and that has to last them through 2019,” he said. “We’re selling 2020 production now.”
The light jet is expected to compete with Textron Aviation Cessna’s Citation CJ3+ and CJ4, as well as Bombardier’s Learjet 70 — all three of which are Wichita-made business jets.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments