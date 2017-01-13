TSA finds more guns at Eisenhower, but number is small

The Transportation Security Administration confiscated 11 guns at its Wichita Eisenhower National Airport screening checkpoint in 2016, officials said.
That’s the most in five years and consistent with the trend the federal agency has seen at airports across the U.S. in the same period.
TSA reported earlier this week it saw a 28 percent increase nationally in firearms discovered in passengers’ carry-on bags between 2015 and 2016. The 3,391 guns found in 2016 compares with 2,653 in 2015.
While officers found more concealed firearms between 2015 and 2016, they also screened more passengers — 43.3 million more — in 2016 than in 2015, TSA said.
The top five airports for firearms discoveries in 2016 were: 198 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; 192 at Dallas/Fort Worth International; 128 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston; 101 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International; and 98 at Denver International.
TSA said the number of discovered firearms has been increasing annually since 2012, when officers discovered 1,556 firearms at checkpoints.
The numbers have steadily increased in the same period at Eisenhower, albeit in much smaller numbers: two in 2012, four in 2013, six in 2014, and seven in 2015.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments