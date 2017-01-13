Aviation

January 13, 2017 10:48 AM

Embraer delivers slightly fewer biz jets in 2016

By Jerry Siebenmark

Cessna Citation competitor Embraer delivered 117 business jets in 2016, in line with its estimates.

The Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer said Friday it delivered 73 light jets and 44 large business jets last year.

Earlier in 2016 it forecast full-year deliveries of between 70 and 80 light business jets, and 35 to 45 large business jets.

Embraer’s full-year business jet deliveries were slightly lower than 2015, when it delivered 120 business jets, according to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

The company ended 2016 with a $19.6 billion backlog – including its commercial and military aircraft – which was $1.8 billion lower than the prior year, Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Von Rumohr wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

