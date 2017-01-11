Airbus trails Boeing in deliveries, but leads orders, backlog

European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday said it delivered a record 688 jetliners and took orders for 731 in 2016.
Despite setting its own record – it delivered 635 airplanes in 2015 –Airbus’ delivery total for the year puts it behind rival Boeing, which said last week it delivered 748 airplanes in 2016.
But it remains ahead of Boeing in net orders, which totaled 731. Boeing said it took in 668 last year.
It also had a bigger backlog at the end of the year: 6,874 airplanes compared with Boeing’s 5,715.
Airbus in Wichita operates Airbus Americas Engineering, which employs about 300 people. It is also a customer of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures parts of Airbus’ A320, A350XWB and A380 airliners from sites in Kinston, N.C., and in Europe.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments