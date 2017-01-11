Aviation

January 11, 2017 10:11 AM

Airbus trails Boeing in deliveries, but leads orders, backlog

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday said it delivered a record 688 jetliners and took orders for 731 in 2016.

Despite setting its own record – it delivered 635 airplanes in 2015 –Airbus’ delivery total for the year puts it behind rival Boeing, which said last week it delivered 748 airplanes in 2016.

But it remains ahead of Boeing in net orders, which totaled 731. Boeing said it took in 668 last year.

It also had a bigger backlog at the end of the year: 6,874 airplanes compared with Boeing’s 5,715.

Airbus in Wichita operates Airbus Americas Engineering, which employs about 300 people. It is also a customer of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures parts of Airbus’ A320, A350XWB and A380 airliners from sites in Kinston, N.C., and in Europe.

First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off

Airbus' first A350-1000 took off Thursday morning for its maiden flight at Blagnac in Toulouse, France. The twin-engined airliner is equipped with specially developed Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofans. Nov. 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Airbus)

 

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related content

Aviation

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights of the Scorpion jet

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos