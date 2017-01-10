FAA releases rule on GA pilot medical reform

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday released its final rule on third-class medical reform, which is expected to help the general aviation industry attract and retain private pilots.
The reform would allow most pilots who have had a regular or special issuance third-class medical certificate within 10 years of enactment to not have to see an aviation medical examiner again. The exception would be pilots who develop certain cardiac, mental health or neurological conditions. Pilots with certain conditions would also be limited to fly certain types of aircraft and other operating restrictions.
Both the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Aircaft Owners and Pilots Association praised the final rule, which takes effect May 1.
“EAA and AOPA worked to make this a reality through legislation in July, and since then the most common question from our members has been, ‘When will the rule come out?’ ” said Jack Pelton, EAA’s chairman and CEO, in a statement Tuesday. “We now have the text and will work to educate members, pilots, and physicians about the specifics in the regulation.”
The rule changed was prompted by legislation in the FAA funding bill last July.
“By putting medical decisions in the hands of pilots and their doctors, instead of the FAA, these reforms will improve safety while reducing burdensome and ineffective bureaucracy that has thwarted participation in general aviation,” said AOPA president and CEO Mark Baker in a statement.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments