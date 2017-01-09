Airlines paying more to land, rent at Wichita airport

Passenger airlines operating at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport are paying more for rent and landing fees this year.
Jean Zoglman, chief financial officer of the Wichita Airport Authority, said Monday at the Airport Advisory Board’s monthly meeting that rates for the space airlines rent at Eisenhower’s terminal increased 15 percent, from $37.38 per square foot to $43.15 per square foot.
Airlines also saw a nearly 8 percent increase in landing fee rates in 2017, from $3.17 to $3.42 per 1,000 pounds of an aircraft’s maximum gross landed weight. For example, an airline with a passenger airplane that weighs 120,000 pounds now pays $410.40 per landing at Eisenhower instead of $380.40 last year.
Zoglman said several changes occurred that drove rates higher for Eisenhower’s airline tenants, including higher utility costs, regular wage and benefit increases, and special projects such as sealing joints in the airfield pavement.
Moreover, she said, the building systems in Eisenhower’s terminal – which opened in June 2015 – will go off of warranty this year, and that will likely mean more maintenance costs. The terminal’s baggage handling system, for example, runs 20 hours a day and is expected to require additional workers to repair and perform preventive maintenance on it, she said.
“We’ll either need to contract with a vendor or we need to do it (building systems work) in-house,” Zoglman told board members.
Airlines serving Eisenhower are American, Delta, Southwest and United. Alaska Airlines is slated to begin service in April.
Also at the meeting, Zoglman said the airlines are expecting a 6.5 percent increase in passenger boardings at Eisenhower in 2017.
“I hope that’s right,” she said.
