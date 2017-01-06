KC-area entrepreneur starts private aviation membership service

Latching on to the trend of affordable private aviation, Overland Park entrepreneur Ty Carter has launched MemberJets.
The membership-based company uses proprietary software to allow its members to crowd-source custom flight reservations or access shuttle flights and private charters.
Olathe-based KCAC operates MemberJet flights.
The start-up company offers access to 120 flights to 15 destinations from the Kansas City area, including roundtrip flights to Wichita for $420, according to its website.
“As a company, we have created a solution to disrupt the monopoly of the commercial aviation industry, and the historically high prices associated with private jet travel, and have reinvented the experience from top to bottom,” Carter said in a news release this week announcing MemberJets’ launch.
Annual membership is $1,500.
