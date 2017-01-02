Westar increases use of drones in Kansas

0:48 Drone captures work on Friends tower Pause

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

2:01 Drone footage of The Arc's Lights

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

1:18 Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

10:34 Shockers dismantle Bradley in 100-66 blowout

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye