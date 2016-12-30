Highlights of the Scorpion jet

Airbus' first A350-1000 took off Thursday morning for its maiden flight at Blagnac in Toulouse, France. The twin-engined airliner is equipped with specially developed Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofans. Nov. 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Airbus)
Bombardier's newest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7000, landed in Wichita shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The first Global 7000 flight test vehicle is in the Air Capital as part of the aircraft's flight test program. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
A look at the different aircraft and aircraft makers at the Great Planes Air Expo on Wednesday at Mid-Continent Aviation Services at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Jerry Siebenmark / The Wichita Eagle)
Crews move an autoclave, used to harden aircraft parts made of composites, to Boeing's new 424,000-square-foot composite center in St. Louis, where workers will manufacture the 777X's composite wing edge and parts of its tail. (Video courtesy of Boeing Co. and Unbridled Media)