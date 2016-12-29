Bombardier Wichita modifies biz jet for Air Force contest

Imagine a Wichita-modified business jet directing ground battles from tens of thousands of feet in the air.
It’s something that could become reality if a team led by Lockheed Martin — which includes Bombardier — is successful in winning a new Air Force contract.
The Air Force this week released a request for proposal for its next generation of command and control aircraft, known as JSTARS.
The Air Force’s Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Recapitalization program calls for as many as 17 aircraft.
JSTARS aircraft, currently in the form of 18 modified Boeing 707-300s, provide airborne command and control for ground forces as well as intelligence and surveillance of enemy combatants. JSTARS aircraft were first used in Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and have been “a high-demand airborne command and control asset ever since,” the Air Force said in news release Thursday.
Bombardier is part of a team led by Lockheed Martin competing for the new contract. Competitors include Northrop Grumman, which is offering a Gulfstream business jet, and Boeing, which is offering a 737 narrowbody airliner.
Lockheed is serving as the lead systems integrator and will provide some of the hardware and software, while Raytheon will provide its radar and other systems.
The airplane Bombardier is providing in the competition is a heavily modified Global 6000 business jet. Bombardier’s work on the airplane is being done at its Wichita site, under its Special Missions Group at the Bombardier Flight Test Center.
David Jones, Bombardier director of special missions in Wichita, said in an interview earlier this year that he feels confident in the Global 6000 for a JSTARS role.
“I think we have a pretty good shot at this one as long as there’s fair competition,” Jones said.
The Air Force said Thursday it expects to award the contract in 2018 and have the new JSTARS aircraft ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
