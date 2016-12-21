IMA looks to double aviation insurance practice

Commercial insurance brokerage IMA is growing its aviation practice.
The practice, which is based at IMA’s offices in Wichita, has recently added Brian Burrus as a producer, bringing its aviation staff to seven people.
“What I’m very excited about is the fact that the management of IMA sees aviation as a practice area that we can really grow,” said Burrus, who said he has 30 years of professional sales experience.
IMA has worked with aviation-related clients for a number of years, but it has made a conscious effort in the past two years to grow that business, starting with the January 2014 acquisition of PIM Aviation Insurance from founder Tim Bonnell Sr.
Burrus’ charge is to drive new sales for the practice through new business development activities.
Drew Johnston, who manages IMA’s aviation practice, said Burrus’ hiring reflects a “renewed push” and a “shift towards growth” as the practice aligns with its parent company’s Vision 2020 plan to double the Denver-based company’s business in the next five to 10 years.
Johnston said the practice has clients across the United States and overseas. They include aircraft owners and operators, manufacturers, aviation service providers, fixed-base operations, airports and drone manufacturers and operators.
“We touch all segments of the industry, from operators of private aircraft on up to organizations that overhaul turbine aircraft engines,” he said. “We have a very experienced team in place today with a diverse set of backgrounds. I think we’re very well positioned for growth over the next several years.”
In addition to brokering insurance coverage for aviation and related businesses, the practice also consults with its clients on risk management to reduce their claims and negotiate better insurance premiums for them.
Jerry Siebenmark
