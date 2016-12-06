Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

President-elect Donald Trump said that he wanted to scrap the order for a new Air Force One, which is currently being developed. (Courtesy of Associated Press)

Aviation

Global 7000 makes first flight

Bombardier Business Aircraft's Global 7000 made its first flight Friday from the company's Toronto Downsview facility. The flight lasted two hours and 27 minutes (courtesy Bombardier).

Aviation

WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA

The robot was part of the Greater Wichita Partnership booth exhibiting at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Orlando, Fla. (Video by Jerry Siebenmark / The Wichita Eagle)

Aviation

Boeing 777X St. Louis manufacturing

Crews move an autoclave, used to harden aircraft parts made of composites, to Boeing's new 424,000-square-foot composite center in St. Louis, where workers will manufacture the 777X's composite wing edge and parts of its tail. (Video courtesy of Boeing Co. and Unbridled Media)

Aviation

First flight of Citation Longitude super-midsize jet

The first flight of Textron Aviation's Citation Longitude super-midsize jet comes less than a year after the company unveiled new details for the aircraft. The Longitude was piloted by experimental test pilots Ed Wenninger and Stuart Rogerson. During the two hour and two minute flight, the team tested the aircraft’s flaps, landing gear, pressurization systems, stability and control. (Video courtesy of Textron Aviation / Oct. 8, 2016)

