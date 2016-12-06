Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

The first flight of Textron Aviation's Citation Longitude super-midsize jet comes less than a year after the company unveiled new details for the aircraft. The Longitude was piloted by experimental test pilots Ed Wenninger and Stuart Rogerson. During the two hour and two minute flight, the team tested the aircraft’s flaps, landing gear, pressurization systems, stability and control. (Video courtesy of Textron Aviation / Oct. 8, 2016)