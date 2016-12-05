Spirit looks to expand at Air Capital Flight Line property

Spirit AeroSystems is planning to expand by 292,000 square feet at its South Oliver campus by leasing a massive hangar across the street, according to city documents.
The city’s largest employer wants to add that square footage by leasing a former Boeing hangar at 3800 S. Oliver that is now owned by Air Capital Flight Line and that is large enough to house three Boeing 747s.
Air Capital Flight Line is seeking the issuance of $62.5 million in industrial revenue bonds from the city and a 100 percent property tax abatement for up to 10 years for improvements to the facility, also known as building 56G.
The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will hear Air Capital Flight Line’s IRB and tax abatement request.
According to the documents, Air Capital Flight Line will use the proceeds of the bonds to replace the facility’s roof and install cranes, freight elevators, cooling towers and air compressor systems. The proceeds would also pay for other renovations, including for offices and manufacturing. The facility, the documents said, will house 48 new Spirit employees.
Spirit had planned to build a 300,000-square-foot facility to accommodate its expansion plans but determined such a project couldn’t be completed in the time it needed it, the documents said.
Spirit officials on Monday acknowledged the need to expand locally, though they wouldn’t say exactly what their plans are for the additional space.
“Spirit AeroSystems has entered into an agreement with Air Capital Flight Line to lease manufacturing space in the North Hangar, providing additional space on its Wichita campus to support future growth opportunities,” Spirit said in an e-mailed statement. “We look forward to working with the property owners to make the space suitable to meet our manufacturing needs.”
Air Capital Flight Line was created in 2014 when Johnny Stevens and Dave Murfin acquired 413 acres and 1.9 million square feet of manufacturing, office, storage and hangar space from Boeing. Boeing announced in 2012 that it would close its Wichita operations and move work to Oklahoma City, San Antonio and the Seattle area. It completed that closing in the summer of 2014.
Spirit already leases Air Capital Flight Line’s south hangar, where it prepares 787 forward-fuselage sections for delivery to Boeing.
Spirit, which has 10,800 Wichita employees, manufactures major parts of all Boeing airplanes, including 70 percent of the 737.
The company also has a separate bond and tax abatement request that will be considered by the council on Tuesday. In that request, Spirit is seeking $65 million in IRBs for real property improvements it made this year.
The request is part of a long-term IRB and tax abatement request the company made in a letter of intent earlier this year.
In that request, Spirit sought council approval for the issuance of up to $280 million in IRBs and abatement of property taxes over the next five years. During that period, Spirit plans to make $280 million in property expansion and improvements, invest $825 million in new machinery and equipment, and create 349 jobs.
The council approved the letter of intent on May 3.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
