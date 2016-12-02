Aviation

December 2, 2016 3:00 PM

Airbus delivers Delta Air Lines’ first U.S.-built A321 jet

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Delta Air Lines on Friday received its first U.S.-built Airbus A321 airplane.

Executives from the airline and a team of its employees from Delta’s Minneapolis-St. Paul station were at Airbus’ Mobile, Ala., facility to receive the airplane.

It is Delta’s 12th A321 and the 15th aircraft assembled at the $600 million Mobile plant since its opening in 2015.

The Mobile plant operates a single line for the assembly of A320 Family aircraft, which includes the A318, A319 and A320.

Airbus expects to reach a production rate of four aircraft a month at the Mobile facility by the end of 2017.

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures parts of the wing of A320 Family aircraft.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related content

Aviation

Comments

Videos

First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos