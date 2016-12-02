Airbus delivers Delta Air Lines’ first U.S.-built A321 jet

Delta Air Lines on Friday received its first U.S.-built Airbus A321 airplane.
Executives from the airline and a team of its employees from Delta’s Minneapolis-St. Paul station were at Airbus’ Mobile, Ala., facility to receive the airplane.
It is Delta’s 12th A321 and the 15th aircraft assembled at the $600 million Mobile plant since its opening in 2015.
The Mobile plant operates a single line for the assembly of A320 Family aircraft, which includes the A318, A319 and A320.
Airbus expects to reach a production rate of four aircraft a month at the Mobile facility by the end of 2017.
Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures parts of the wing of A320 Family aircraft.
