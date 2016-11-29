Avionics maker Garmin approves Yingling as dealer

Yingling Aviation, an independent fixed-base operator at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, has been named by Garmin as a dealer of its avionics.
The designation as a Garmin Integrated Flight Deck Dealer allows Yingling to sell and install the new G5000 glass cockpit upgrade.
“This appointment means we are factory authorized to install the full range of Garmin solutions from the G5000 on the Citation Excel and XLS jets, G1000 on King Airs, twin engine and single engine, and G300 platforms on single engine airplanes,” Bob Gallop, Yingling vice president of repair station operations, said in a news release Tuesday.
Gallop said Yingling will focus on sales and installation of the G5000 avionics suite for Cessna Citation jets.
