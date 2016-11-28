Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems eyes second early retirement program

By Jerry Siebenmark

Spirit AeroSystems is considering another round of early retirements.

The Wichita-based supplier to Boeing and Airbus informed some of its 10,700 local employees by e-mail last week that they may be eligible for the voluntary retirement program, which is pending approval by the company’s board of directors.

That program could include a supplemental benefit of an amount of money equal to one year of an employee’s salary, capped at $70,000, as well as a possible $10,000 lump sum payout, the e-mail said.

Further details of the program and the company’s reasons for offering it weren’t immediately available.

It is the second time in as many years that Spirit has offered early retirement. Last December the company offered a voluntary retirement and voluntary layoff program, but did not disclose how many employees in Wichita or its six other sites signed up for them. The company had about 11,000 employees in Wichita at the time.

Despite a strong backlog of orders for Boeing and Airbus airplane orders, Spirit has had to adjust its production rates lower this year on the Boeing 747, the production rate of which was lowered in September from one a month to one every two months.

Boeing also plans to reduce the monthly production rate on its 777 from 8.3 a month to seven a month next year. The 777 has seen waning demand ahead of production of Boeing’s new 777X.

Spirit manufactures parts of those airplanes, including the forward fuselages, in Wichita.

