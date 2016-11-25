Airbus marks first flight of stretch A350 widebody jet

Airbus on Thursday flew the stretch version of its newest jetliner for the first time.
The European planemaker’s A350-1000 flew for four hours and 18 minutes, operating from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France.
It is the first of three A350-1000s that will be in Airbus’ flight-test program, which the company expects to last less than a year.
The A350-1000 differs from the A350-900 with the addition of 40 seats – for maximum seating of 440 people – six-wheel main landing gear and Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures and assembles the A350’s center fuselage and parts of its wing at its plants in Kinston, N.C., Saint-Nazaire, France, and Prestwick, Scotland.
The airplane will compete directly with Boeing’s planned 777-9, parts of which will be manufactured at Spirit’s Wichita plant.
