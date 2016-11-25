Aviation

November 25, 2016 11:15 AM

Airbus marks first flight of stretch A350 widebody jet

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Airbus on Thursday flew the stretch version of its newest jetliner for the first time.

The European planemaker’s A350-1000 flew for four hours and 18 minutes, operating from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France.

It is the first of three A350-1000s that will be in Airbus’ flight-test program, which the company expects to last less than a year.

The A350-1000 differs from the A350-900 with the addition of 40 seats – for maximum seating of 440 people – six-wheel main landing gear and Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures and assembles the A350’s center fuselage and parts of its wing at its plants in Kinston, N.C., Saint-Nazaire, France, and Prestwick, Scotland.

The airplane will compete directly with Boeing’s planned 777-9, parts of which will be manufactured at Spirit’s Wichita plant.

United Airlines using big jets at Wichita airport

United Airlines has begun using Boeing and Airbus jets on one of its four daily flights from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Chicago.

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com
 

Related content

Aviation

Comments

Videos

First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos