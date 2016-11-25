Bombardier plans C Series delivery ceremony

Bombardier will hold a ceremony next week to hand over its first C Series CS300 to launch customer airBaltic, the parent of Learjet said on Friday.
The two-hour ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at Bombardier’s facilities in Mirabel, a suburb of Montreal, where the planemaker is based.
AirBaltic, the flag carrier for Latvia, has a firm order for 20 CS300s, which is the largest C Series variant.
The CS100 and CS300 have undergone extensive flight testing at Bombardier’s flight test center at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
