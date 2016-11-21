Second Cessna Citation Longitude takes flight

Cessna Aircraft officials said in a news release Monday that the second aircraft in the Citation Longitude flight test program has successfully completed its first flight.
The flight comes about one month after the first prototype aircraft made a successful first flight.
The flight, which lasted 90 minutes and reached all of its performance targets, was piloted by Textron Aviation test pilots Scott Foster and Peter Fisher, the release said. Cessna is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation.
The super-midsize jet is Cessna's biggest Citation in that product line's 44-year history. It also is the first clean sheet design aircraft to be completed since the integration of Cessna and Beechcraft beginning in 2014.
The $23.9 million Longitude has seating for up to 12 passengers; a stand-up, flat-floor cabin, and a walk-in baggage compartment that's accessible in flight. It will have a maximum cruise speed of 548 mph and a range of 3,400 nautical miles, the most of any Citation jet.
Deliveries are expected to begin next year.
“In the 12 months since we announced the Citation Longitude, our team has been right on target in meeting the program milestones, further validating our industry-leading development process,” Scott Ernest, president and CEO of Textron Aviation, said in a news release.
“The team remains focused, and we are charging into 2017 with great momentum on the program.”
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments