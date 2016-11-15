Boeing consolidating defense, space operations

Boeing will consolidate its Defense, Space and Security business, reducing facility space and closing sites in two states.
Leanne Caret, a Derby native and Defense, Space and Security chief executive, said in a Boeing news release Tuesday the consolidation is driven by a need to win more business and make the most of its operations and employees.
The consolidation includes reducing facilities space by 4.5 million square feet, moving employees from one site to another – Los Angeles County gains 1,600 positions while St. Louis and Huntsville, Ala., will add 500 and 400 positions, respectively – and closing operations in El Paso, Texas, and Newington, Va.
“Making better use of our facilities will enhance efficiency and promote greater collaboration,” Caret said.
