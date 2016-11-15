Boeing consolidating defense, space operations

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

6:56 DA describes night of terror

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

0:42 Supermoon over Wichita

0:09 Maize senior hitter Brecken Roe

1:57 Wink Hartman Sr. may open downtown grocery

0:46 Supermoon rises over Wichita

0:13 Eisenhower junior hittr Ryleigh Jackson

0:29 Supermoon timelapse from Coronado Heights