National news show features ‘Doc’

Wichita’s favorite B-29 Superfortress made an appearance on national television on Sunday.
The World War II bomber “Doc” – which was restored in Wichita and made its first flight from the city in July – was the subject of a feature on CBS’ weekend news show “Sunday Morning.”
The plane served in a squadron named “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” from 1945 until 1956. Doc came to Wichita in pieces in 2000 to what was then Boeing Wichita headquarters on South Oliver.
After years of restoration efforts and tens of thousands of volunteer hours and donated dollars, the plane made its first flight on July 17. Doc originally rolled off the assembly line in Wichita in March 1945.
Tony Mazzolini, a former flight engineer, led the restoration efforts after discovering Doc in California’s Mojave desert in 1987. Mazzolini was featured, along with a number of other champions of the restoration effort, in the Sunday Morning feature.
