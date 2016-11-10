Bombardier trims loss in third quarter

1:14 Watch a KC-135 refuel a fighter jet in close quarters Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

5:19 Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open

0:52 See inside Todd Matson's church-turned-studio

1:09 Kobach says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

5:37 Growing up a Koch