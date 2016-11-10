Bombardier trims loss in third quarter

Bombardier Inc. reported a $94 million loss on revenue of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2016.
The Canadian parent of Learjet in Wichita reported lower revenue and a lower loss than the same period a year ago, driven partly by lower business aircraft revenue and deferred revenue recognition in its train business.
Bombardier delivered 36 business jets during the three-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with 43 a year ago. Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said on a conference call Thursday morning with financial analysts the company expects to exceed its full-year guidance of 150 business jet deliveries.
It was a “very good performance given the current market,” Bellemare said.
