November 10, 2016 7:33 AM

Bombardier trims loss in third quarter

By Jerry Siebenmark

Bombardier Inc. reported a $94 million loss on revenue of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

The Canadian parent of Learjet in Wichita reported lower revenue and a lower loss than the same period a year ago, driven partly by lower business aircraft revenue and deferred revenue recognition in its train business.

Bombardier delivered 36 business jets during the three-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with 43 a year ago. Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said on a conference call Thursday morning with financial analysts the company expects to exceed its full-year guidance of 150 business jet deliveries.

It was a “very good performance given the current market,” Bellemare said.

Global 7000 makes first flight

Bombardier Business Aircraft's Global 7000 made its first flight Friday from the company's Toronto Downsview facility. The flight lasted two hours and 27 minutes (courtesy Bombardier).

 

Fast climb in a Learjet 75

Bombardier Learjet demonstration pilot Jeff Triphahn explains a performance climb in a Wichita-built Learjet 75 during a flight last week.

