Airport officials discuss runway project, Alaska Air visit

Runway repair, recognition and an update on Wichita’s soon-to-be sixth major carrier were among the topics discussed Monday afternoon at the Wichita Airport Advisory Board’s November meeting.
John Oswald, airport engineering and planning manager, told board members that following a consultant’s report, parts of Eisenhower National Airport’s runways, taxiways and aprons are needing replacement and the estimated cost would be $62 million. Oswald said officials are hoping to receive Federal Aviation Administration grant funding to pay for the project but that it will likely be several years before they can receive it.
Other items of note discussed at the meeting included:
▪ Eisenhower National Airport’s electronic newsletter, “Eisenhower Air,” received an honorable mention in the newsletter category of the 2016 Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Service Awards at the Airports Council International-North America 2016 Marketing and Communications Conference in Salt Lake City.
▪ Aviation Dynamix, an aircraft and helicopter ferrying and delivery company, has begun construction on a 22,000-square-foot hangar.
▪ An official from Alaska Airlines visited Eisenhower in October in advance of the Seattle-based airline’s plans to begin daily, nonstop service from Wichita to Seattle on April 13.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments