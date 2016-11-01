Bombardier may exceed business jet deliveries in 2016

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bombardier Business Aircraft had stronger-than-expected business jet deliveries in the third quarter of 2016, prompting the Canadian parent of Wichita’s Learjet to possibly exceed its full-year guidance for deliveries.
The Montreal-based company said it delivered 36 jets in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30, including 7 Learjets, 19 Challenger and 10 Global jets. A year ago, Bombardier delivered 7 Learjets, 21 Challenger and 15 Global jets.
Its deliveries for the first nine months of 2016 total 109 business jets. It also added 30 jet orders to its books in the third quarter of 2016.
“Based on this strong performance, Bombardier anticipates exceeding its guidance of 150 business aircraft deliveries in 2016,” the company said in a statement it released Tuesday morning on the first day of the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Orlando.
