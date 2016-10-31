Aviation

October 31, 2016 11:00 AM

Bombardier plans to hire up to 200 more aircraft mechanics

By Jerry Siebenmark

ORLANDO, Fla.

Bombardier Business Aircraft officials said on Monday they will boost their jet service business by adding 200 workers immediately.

“Were right in the middle of a rapid acceleration of our service center network,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Bombardier vice president of customer experience, at the company’s news conference Monday morning on the eve of the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Orlando, Fla.

The 200 workers, including aircraft maintenance technicians and program managers, will be spread across its existing service centers, “whether it’s Tucson, Dallas, Wichita, Hartford, Fort Lauderdale or Singapore,” Gallagher said. The extra staff would represent a 20 percent increase in Bombardier’s service center workforce.

“Of course it means even better support for our operators out there,” he said.

Bombardier is also adding two more customer response team trucks in the U.S. – Scottsdale, Ariz., and Southern California – bringing its total fleet to 15: 13 in the U.S. and two in Europe, said Andy Nureddin, Bombardier vice president of customer support and training.

Gallagher also said Bombardier is progressing towards opening new service centers at London Biggin Hill Airport in the United Kingdom and in Tianjin, China, in partnership with the Tianjin Airport Economic Area.

The company also is considering an expansion of its Fort Lauderdale service center, making it three times bigger than its existing footprint, Gallagher said.

Fast climb in a Learjet 75

Bombardier Learjet demonstration pilot Jeff Triphahn explains a performance climb in a Wichita-built Learjet 75 during a flight last week.

GE Passport turbofan for Bombardier jet

GE’s Passport turbofan for Bombardier’s Global 7000 business jet achieved FAA certification on April 29, 2016. Watch Passport’s arduous journey ahead of its first installation on Bombardier’s flight test vehicle. (Video courtesy of GE Aviation)

 

