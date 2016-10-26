FlightSafety files lawsuit over 2014 fatal King Air crash

FlightSafety International filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court over the October 2014 Beechcraft King Air crash at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport that killed four people and injured six others.
FlightSafety names about 19 companies in the lawsuit that it alleges contributed to the fatal crash that in addition to the deaths and injuries destroyed one of its Eisenhower Airport buildings that housed several, multi-million dollar flight simulators.
Those named in the lawsuit include Textron Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Hartzell Propeller, Yingling Aircraft and the 14-year-old airplane’s previous owner, Sheetz Aviation.
