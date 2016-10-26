Aviation

October 26, 2016 11:27 AM

FlightSafety files lawsuit over 2014 fatal King Air crash

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

FlightSafety International filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court over the October 2014 Beechcraft King Air crash at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport that killed four people and injured six others.

FlightSafety names about 19 companies in the lawsuit that it alleges contributed to the fatal crash that in addition to the deaths and injuries destroyed one of its Eisenhower Airport buildings that housed several, multi-million dollar flight simulators.

Those named in the lawsuit include Textron Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Hartzell Propeller, Yingling Aircraft and the 14-year-old airplane’s previous owner, Sheetz Aviation.

Video of 2014 fatal plane crash at Wichita airport

The National Transportation Safety Board released last week its factual report, including video, of the fatal King Air crash into the FlightSafety building on Oct. 30, 2014.

 

VIDEO: 2014 Plane Crash at Wichita Mid-Continent Airport

Video shot immediately after the Beechcraft King Air B200 crashed into a building at the Wichita Mid-Continent Airport on Oct. 30, 2014. (The Wichita Eagle)

