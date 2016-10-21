Report: 90 percent of Kansans live near air ambulance airport

Kansas continues to make gains in residents’ access to air ambulances, the state transportation department said Friday.
According to the Kansas Aviation System Plan Update of 2016 by the Kansas Department of Transportation Division of Aviation, 90 percent of Kansans live within 30 minutes of an airport that provides air ambulance access. That’s up from 86 percent in a 2010 report, KDOT said in a Friday news release.
Increasing Kansans’ accessibility to air ambulances is a priority for KDOT’s aviation division, and has been accomplished through public airport project funding for runway upgrades and installation of instrument approach and weather systems.
KDOT said current airport projects scheduled for completion through 2017 will bring coverage to 92 percent. The ultimate goal is 94 percent coverage.
For more on the report, which is required by the Federal Aviation Administration, see ksdot.org/divaviation and select 2016 System Plan Update Report.
