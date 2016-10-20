Aviation

October 20, 2016 7:04 AM

Textron Aviation delivers more biz jets in third quarter

By Jerry Siebenmark

Third-quarter deliveries of Citation business jets were slightly higher for Textron Aviation, while Beechcraft turboprops were flat.

That’s according to parent company Textron Inc., which on Thursday released its third quarter 2016 earnings.

In the quarter, Textron Aviation delivered 41 jets and 29 King Airs. That compares with 37 jets and 29 turboprops in the third quarter of 2015.

Revenue was $39 million and backlog was flat at $1.1 billion.

