Textron Aviation lays off ‘small number’ of workers

Textron Aviation laid off some of its workers on Thursday.
An official of the Wichita-based parent of Beechcraft and Cessna would not say how many employees were affected.
“I can confirm a small number of employees have been impacted by reductions today,” Rosa Lee Argotsinger, Textron Aviation’s communications director, said in an e-mail Thursday.
She said in the e-mail that the layoffs were the result of “aligning resources to meet business needs.”
Thursday’s layoffs follows Textron Aviation’s September plans to offer early retirement for an unspecified number of employees company wide as well as the closings of airplane service centers in Atlanta and New Castle, Del.
