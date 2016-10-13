Southwest to launch Cuba flights next month

Southwest Airlines will begin service to Cuba starting next month, but it might not be easy getting there for Wichitans.
The Dallas-based airline said flights to Cuba will begin Nov. 13 by way of nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Varadero, Cuba.
It will be followed by nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport and Fort Lauderdale to Cuba’s capital city of Havana beginning Dec. 12.
“Cuba will be the ninth country on our route map, and Havana will mark Southwest’s 100th city, a significant and proud milestone,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday in a news release.
Travelers starting their trip to Cuba from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport won’t find it easy getting to either Cuban city. That’s because they’ll have to book a flight from Wichita to St. Louis — Southwest’s only destination going east from Eisenhower — and book another flight from St. Louis to Varadero or Havana. And in each case, according to Southwest’s website, the trip from St. Louis to Cuba will involve making two stops – in New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale – as well as a plane change in the last city.
“The initial service will have limited connectivity due to the slot times,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in an e-mail Thursday. “After we get the service up and running, we hope to add more connectivity as schedules and slots allow.”
In Wichita, Southwest also operates daily flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Southwest isn’t the only carrier at Eisenhower to offer flights to Cuba. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were among eight airlines approved by the Transportation Department this summer to offer limited passenger service to Cuba for the first time in more than 50 years.
Travel to Cuba, however, is still restricted to certain conditions. More information on those conditions is available at southwest.com/cuba or havana.usembassy.gov.
