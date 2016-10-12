More options for flight school – in Augusta

Matt Pray finally has room to grow his flight training school and aircraft management company.
The chief pilot and owner of Pray Aviation Services has relocated his 3 1/2-year-old company from two locations – at Stearman Field in Benton and Jabara Airport in east Wichita – to three hangars at Augusta Municipal Airport.
Pray said Wednesday that he is in the process of purchasing the hangars that total 17,800 square feet from the city of Augusta.
The hangars will give the company something it hasn’t previously had in one location: hangars for its growing fleet of training aircraft, classroom space and housing for student pilots.
The company, which provides accelerated flight training for private pilots up to airline transport pilots, is completing work on converting one of the hangars into offices, classrooms and bedrooms for up to 10 students.
Part of the company’s recent growth has come from training former Air Force pilots from Singapore to become airline pilots. Pray said his company has trained 30 of those students, who spend on average 12 days getting their ratings and certificates to fly commercial passenger aircraft under Federal Aviation Administration standards.
Pray leveraged his contacts made during a stint as an Arizona flight school instructor to bring his company the Singapore Air Force work.
An adjacent 10,000-square-foot hangar will be used to house Pray Aviation’s training aircraft, which include a Cessna 172, a single-engine Mooney and three twin piston-engine Beech Travel Airs that the company uses for multi-engine training. That hangar and the third one also will accommodate his company’s aircraft management services, such as storage and maintenance for aircraft owners.
Pray said the company is preparing to take delivery of an Enstrom helicopter – to offer helicopter pilot training – and a third single-engine piston airplane.
He also soon hopes to obtain a Part 141 certificate from the FAA, he said, which will allow the school to expand its ability to train more international students as well as U.S. veterans wanting to use their G.I. Bill benefits to pay for their flight training.
“There’s going to be a lot of growth in the next six to 12 months,” said Pray, who holds multiple pilot ratings, including as an instructor, and is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the Kansas National Guard.
Pray Aviation has two full-time instructors and three part-time instructors and is looking to add more, both part time and full time, he said.
Airport manager Lloyd Partin said the addition of Pray Aviation means more business for the airport’s fixed-base operator in terms of fuel sales as well as for JD Aviation Services, an aircraft maintenance shop at the airport.
“I think that he’s got a good business and a bright future ahead of him,” Partin said.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
