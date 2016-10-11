Spirit celebrates 500th Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Five hundred.
That’s how many Boeing 787 Dreamliner shipsets – forward fuselages, engine pylons and fixed and moveable wing leading edges – that Spirit AeroSystems delivered between 2007 and September 2016.
On Tuesday, hundreds of Spirit employees and executives, Boeing officials and federal and state politicians celebrated the milestone at the company’s 787 delivery facility on South Oliver.
Mark Jenks, Boeing vice president of 787, said that in that time, airlines have flown more than 120 million people on the 787 over more than 1.5 billion miles.
“That is something like 3,000 roundtrips to the moon,” he said.
What’s more impressive, Jenks said, is the pace of 787 deliveries in that time.
“Looking back, I will tell you there were times when people said this couldn’t be done. People said we would never get to 500 airplanes. We would never get to 500 airplanes … at record pace,” said Jenks, who was been with the 787 program since its inception.
“We went through some really, really tough times. It’s not easy doing new airplanes. It’s not easy doing new technology. We’ve had tremendous challenges, and we’ve overcome tremendous challenges.
“And that really is a testament to all of you.”
Spirit manufactures the 787 forward fuselage and engine pylons at its South Oliver plant and the wing fixed leading edge and moveable leading edge at its plants in Tulsa and in Subang, Malaysia.
Spirit chief executive Tom Gentile told the crowd that manufacturing the 787 forward fuselage “required a lot of new approaches” because of its carbon fiber construction, and that it has a fully functional cockpit – working avionics and electronics.
“Across the street, we build the 737 and 747; both of those are now in their 50th year of production, something we’re very proud about,” Gentile said.
“And the demand for the 787 remains high. Just this week you read about Qatar Airways ordering 30 787s, which takes the total number to over 1,200 … which is great, because as we continue to build Boeing aircraft, we look forward to producing the 787 right here in Wichita – this section 41, the nose section – for many years to come.”
Spirit is currently building 787 shipsets at a rate of 12 per month.
Boeing’s Jenks said after the event that the 500th 787 will be delivered to Air France.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
