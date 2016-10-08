Cessna Longitude first flight marks milestones

Textron Aviation on Saturday flew for the first time its biggest Citation business jet yet.
The Wichita-based owner of Cessna Aircraft said experimental test pilots Ed Wenninger and Stuart Rogerson piloted the Citation Longitude on a two-hour, two-minute flight midafternoon Saturday from Beech Field at Textron Aviation East Campus.
“Today’s successful first flight of the Citation Longitude was performed exactly as we anticipated,” Textron Aviation CEO Scott Ernest said in a news release Saturday evening.
The super-midsize jet is Cessna’s biggest Citation in that product line’s 44-year history. It also is the first clean sheet design aircraft to be completed since the integration of Cessna and Beechcraft beginning in 2014.
The airplane also holds the distinction of being the first Cessna to be manufactured at the Beechcraft plant, which is the east campus on East Central between Webb and Greenwich.
“I was extremely pleased with the performance of the Longitude during the first flight,” Rogerson, a senior flight test pilot, said in the release. “We accomplished everything we wanted to do during this maiden flight, setting the pace for the flight test program.”
The $23.9 million Longitude has seating for up to 12 passengers; a stand-up, flat-floor cabin; and a walk-in baggage compartment that’s accessible in flight. It will have a maximum cruise speed of 548 mph and a range of 3,400 nautical miles, the most of any Citation jet.
The first Longitude is expected to be delivered next year.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments