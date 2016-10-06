Boeing’s third-quarter airplane deliveries slip

Boeing saw fewer airplane deliveries in the third quarter and the first nine months of the year.
The Chicago-based aerospace giant said Thursday it delivered 188 commercial airliners in the third quarter of 2016. That’s 11 fewer than the same three-month period a year ago.
For the first nine months of the year, deliveries totaled 563, down from 580 in the same period in 2015.
The only airplane it delivered more of in the third quarter was its 747 jumbo jet, the monthly production rate of which has been lowered starting this year. Boeing delivered five 747s in the period compared with four last year. Third-quarter deliveries of all other models including its popular 737 narrowbody airliner – 70 percent of which is manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita – were flat or lower compared with the third quarter of 2015.
For the year, the 787 was its only jetliner to see higher deliveries from the same period last year.
