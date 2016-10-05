Triumph plant in Wellington recognized for Air Force work

For nearly two decades, Triumph Accessory Services has repaired, overhauled and even manufactured refueling booms for the Air Force’s fleet of 59 KC-10 air refueling tankers.
On Wednesday, the plant marked the delivery of its 100th repaired and overhauled boom with a ceremony that included Boeing and Air Force officials.
The boom, said Col. Mark Mocio, chief of the Air Force’s legacy tanker division, is a crucial piece of equipment that allows U.S. and allied military fighters and bombers to carry out their missions worldwide.
It’s important that the boom work correctly on every refueling mission.
There’s “no margin to not get that right, and you guys deliver,” Mocio said to most of Triumph’s 145 employees Wednesday morning. “You’ve done that for 17 years and we thank you for that.”
