Eisenhower Airport passenger figures dip in August

The number of people flying to and from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport slipped slightly in August.
That’s according to the Wichita Airport Authority’s Aviation Activity Report for August.
The report said the airport recorded 134,711 airline passengers compared with 135,373 in August 2015. That’s down by less than half a percent.
The dip in passengers also came in the same month there were three fewer daily flights in the period: 33 in August 2016 compared with 36 in August 2015.
For the year, passenger numbers – 1.06 million – remain 2.2 percent higher than in the same period last year.
