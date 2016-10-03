Aviation

October 3, 2016 2:54 PM

Eisenhower Airport passenger figures dip in August

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

The number of people flying to and from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport slipped slightly in August.

That’s according to the Wichita Airport Authority’s Aviation Activity Report for August.

The report said the airport recorded 134,711 airline passengers compared with 135,373 in August 2015. That’s down by less than half a percent.

The dip in passengers also came in the same month there were three fewer daily flights in the period: 33 in August 2016 compared with 36 in August 2015.

For the year, passenger numbers – 1.06 million – remain 2.2 percent higher than in the same period last year.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related content

Aviation

Comments

Videos

Chase plane footage of Doc's second flight

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos