"Doc", a World War II-era B-29 that was built in Wichita, but was left to rot in the Mojave Desert after being decommissioned in 1956, made a triumphant return to flight on Sunday. The plane, purchased by former B-29 crew member Tony Mazzolini over two decades ago, was brought to Wichita in pieces in 2000. For 16 years, volunteers brought the plane slowly back to life. Hundreds were on hand on the perimeter of McConnell Air Force Base to watch the historic moment where "Doc" made its first flight since 1956. (Video by Travis Heying and Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle)