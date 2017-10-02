Fourth Bombardier Global 7000 test jet arrives in Wichita

Bombardier’s fourth Global 7000 business jet arrived at the company’s Wichita flight test center over the weekend.
Flight test vehicle, or FTV, 4 arrived at 12:37 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport after a three-hour-and 17-minute flight. It was a 1,574-mile-long flight, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware.
The newest Global 7000 test jet is known internally as “the Architect,” according to Bombardier.
The aircraft is the first in the test fleet to feature a paint job as well as a finished interior. It will be used to test the aircraft’s interior furnishings and fittings as well as other systems such as Internet connectivity.
Bombardier is expected to provide an update on the Global 7000 flight test program next week at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Las Vegas.
