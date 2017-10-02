Bombardier’s Global 7000 FTV 4 arrived in Wichita shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Bombardier’s Global 7000 FTV 4 arrived in Wichita shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bombardier Business Aircraft Courtesy photo
Bombardier’s Global 7000 FTV 4 arrived in Wichita shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bombardier Business Aircraft Courtesy photo
Air Capital Insider

Air Capital Insider

Jerry Siebenmark shares inside knowledge of Wichita's aviation industry.

Air Capital Insider

Fourth Bombardier Global 7000 test jet arrives in Wichita

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 02, 2017 9:37 AM

Bombardier’s fourth Global 7000 business jet arrived at the company’s Wichita flight test center over the weekend.

Flight test vehicle, or FTV, 4 arrived at 12:37 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport after a three-hour-and 17-minute flight. It was a 1,574-mile-long flight, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware.

The newest Global 7000 test jet is known internally as “the Architect,” according to Bombardier.

The aircraft is the first in the test fleet to feature a paint job as well as a finished interior. It will be used to test the aircraft’s interior furnishings and fittings as well as other systems such as Internet connectivity.

Bombardier is expected to provide an update on the Global 7000 flight test program next week at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Las Vegas.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First A320 arrival

First A320 arrival 1:37

First A320 arrival
Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc 1:50

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc
Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots 3:56

Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots

View More Video