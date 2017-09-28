Bombardier’s fourth Global 7000 for flight testing took off on its maiden flight from Toronto on Thursday.
Fourth Global 7000 test business jet makes maiden flight

By Jerry Siebenmark

September 28, 2017 5:22 PM

A fourth Global 7000 flight test jet made its maiden flight on Thursday, Bombardier said in a news release.

The Canadian parent of Wichita’s Learjet said the aircraft flew earlier on Thursday from Toronto. Bombardier didn’t provide additional details about the flight.

The newest Global 7000 test jet is known internally as “the Architect,” according to Bombardier.

The aircraft is the first in the test fleet to feature a paint job as well as a finished interior. It will be used to test the aircraft’s interior furnishings and fittings as well as other systems such as Internet connectivity.

The aircraft will soon likely join the three other Global 7000s that are undergoing flight testing at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

