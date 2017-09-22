Girls in Aviation Day event set for Saturday

The Air Capital City chapter of Women in Aviation International will host a free event Saturday for girls interested in aviation.
The Girls in Aviation Day event is planned for 8:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the National Center for Aviation Training, 4004 N. Webb.
It will include rotating stations where girls will be exposed to different facets of the aviation industry. Stations include an airplane hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 88 where members will explain different parts of the plane and how it flies as well as another one where girls will learn the aviation phonetic alphabet and other pilot lingo.
The event requires online registration that can be accessed at www.waiwichita.org.
It is open to girls 8 to 16. They also will receive shirts, free bags and other goodies donated by local aviation companies.
Registration will remain open until all are slots are filled, chapter president Robin Laws said.
As of Friday afternoon 17 slots remained open.
