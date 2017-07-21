Spirit AeroSystems: No job fair on Saturday

Spirit AeroSystems won’t have a job fair on Saturday.
That’s according to a Spirit spokesman Jarrod Bartlett, who said on Friday company officials are concerned people will show up at the plant on Saturday for a job fair that was never planned.
The confusion about a job fair started last weekend when a 2015 Eagle story about the company ramping up hiring plans and holding a job fair spread across Facebook.
But Bartlett encouraged people interested in working at Spirit to look at job openings on its website, spiritaero.com/careers.
“Spirit ... is always looking for talent to support our growing business,” he said in an e-mail.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
