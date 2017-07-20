This scanner is allowing select Delta passengers at Reagan Washington National Airport to forgo traditional boarding passes and use their fingerprints instead.
Jerry Siebenmark shares inside knowledge of Wichita's aviation industry.

July 20, 2017 10:25 AM

Here’s why you may never need an airline boarding pass again

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Select Delta Air Lines customers on Thursday began using their fingerprints to board flights at Reagan Washington National Airport.

It’s a system that could spread soon to other Delta gates across the country, the airline said in a news release Thursday.

The Atlanta-based airline that serves Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is offering the service to eligible Delta SkyMiles Members who are enrolled in Secure Identity LLC’s CLEAR biometric identification program.

That select group of passengers use a biometric scanner at the gate to board Delta planes without a boarding pass.

“Once we complete testing, customers throughout our domestic network could start seeing this capability in a matter of months — not years,” Gil West, Delta chief operating officer, said in a news release Thursday.

Delta hopes to expand the program to include its use for checking bags.

TSA Precheck speeds up security screening at airports

The TSA Precheck streamlines and speeds up the passenger screening process at security checkpoints at airports. Passengers enrolled in the program do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

Transportation Security Administration

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

