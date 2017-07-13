The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $185.1 million in Airport Improvement Program grants to 107 airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $185.1 million in Airport Improvement Program grants to 107 airports. FAA Courtesy photo
July 13, 2017 9:52 AM

FAA awards $2 million in grants to two rural Kansas airports

By Jerry Siebenmark

The McPherson Airport will receive $1.9 million to repair a taxiway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant to repair taxiway A at the general aviation and corporate airport just west of McPherson — 57 miles north of Wichita — is part of $185.1 million in airport infrastructure grants the FAA awarded this week to 107 airports in 40 states.

The only other Kansas airport to receive an Airport Improvement Program grant in this round is Stanton County Municipal Airport in Johnson. That general aviation airport, 256 miles west of Wichita, will receive $121,900 toward construction of a building, according to the FAA.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

