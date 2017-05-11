Air Capital Insider

May 11, 2017 3:37 PM

Third Bombardier Global 7000 test jet arrives in Wichita

Bombardier’s third Global 7000 flight test aircraft arrived at its Wichita flight test center less than a day after completing its first flight.

It landed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

The aircraft joins two other 7000 flight test aircraft at the Bombardier Flight Test Center on the west side of Eisenhower.

The third one, dubbed “the Navigator,” will test the business jet’s advanced avionics and performance of its electrical system.

Its maiden flight occurred Wednesday from Toronto’s Downsview Airport, where it reached an altitude of 51,000 feet and a speed of 320 knots, or 368 miles per hour, Bombardier Business Aircraft spokesman Mark Masluch said.

