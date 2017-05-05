Local EAA group nears 10,000 Young Eagles flights

The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association has learned that it’s nearing the top 10 in the country through its Young Eagles flights.
EAA Chapter 88 president Bill Lindsay Jr. said he was notified last week that the organization ranked 11th for flying 9,860 kids.
That’s out of more than 1,600 chapters, EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski said.
Lindsay said Chapter 88 began its Young Eagles flights around 1993, and about 20 of its members actively participate by taking children 8 to 17 up in their airplanes for 15- to 20-minute long flights.
The group offers the free flights beginning at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
Flights are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-ups are at Chapter 88’s building near Jabara Airport, at 3612 N. Webb.
For more information, see www.88.eaachapter.org.
