Embraer business jet deliveries slip 35 percent

Embraer, Textron Aviation’s chief rival, reported a nearly 35 percent decline in business jet deliveries in the first quarter of 2017.
The Brazil-based company said Tuesday it delivered 15 executive jets in the quarter compared with 23 in the same quarter last year.
The delivery decline was sharpest among what it considers its “large” executive jet category — Legacy 450 through Lineage 1000 — with four deliveries compared with 11 in the first quarter of 2016.
Its light jet category, comprising the Phenom 100 and 300, was lower by one delivery compared with 12 in the first quarter of 2016.
Last month, Textron Aviation reported Cessna Citation business jet deliveries were up by one jet to 35 in the first quarter of 2017.
